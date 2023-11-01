New EU Ban on “Behavioural Advertising” Extends to Facebook and Instagram Users

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has recently announced a significant extension of a ban imposed on “behavioural advertising” non-EU member Norway. The ban, which targets Facebook and Instagram users collecting their data, will now cover all 30 countries within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). This decision poses a setback for Meta Platforms, the U.S. tech giant that owns these social media platforms, as it has opposed efforts to limit such advertising practices.

The EDPB’s decision instructs the data regulator in Ireland, where Meta’s European headquarters are located, to implement a permanent ban on the company’s use of behavioural advertising within the next two weeks. This move the EDPB serves as an urgent and binding decision, restricting the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising on the grounds of contract and legitimate interest throughout the entire European Economic Area.

In response to this development, Meta has stated that it intends to offer users in the EU and EEA the opportunity to provide consent for behavioural advertising. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a subscription model in November to comply with regulatory requirements. A spokesperson for Meta has expressed disappointment in the decision, arguing that it overlooks the company’s careful and robust regulatory processes.

This extension of the ban has significant implications for Meta, as it adds to the current daily fines the company faces in Norway for privacy breaches relating to the use of user data for advertising purposes. Previously, Meta had been fined 1 million Norwegian crowns ($90,000) the Norwegian data regulator, Datatilsynet, which subsequently referred the ongoing fine to the European regulator. With the EDPB’s decision, the fine will now be made permanent.

It is estimated that approximately 250 million Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be affected this ban on behavioural advertising. The decision reflects the increasing efforts European data regulators to protect user privacy and limit the use of personal data for targeted advertising.

FAQs:

1. What is “behavioural advertising”?

Behavioural advertising, also known as targeted advertising, is a practice where advertisers use data collected from individuals’ online activities, such as their browsing behavior or personal preferences, to deliver more personalized and relevant ads.

2. Why is the ban extended to all EU and EEA countries?

The ban has been extended to all EU and EEA countries to ensure consistent protection of user privacy and to prevent fragmented regulatory approaches across different European countries.

3. How will Meta comply with the ban?

Meta has stated that it will provide EU and EEA users with the opportunity to consent to behavioural advertising. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a subscription model in November to meet regulatory requirements.

4. How does this decision affect Meta?

The decision represents a setback for Meta, as it restricts their ability to use behavioural advertising strategies on Facebook and Instagram within the EU and EEA. The company is also subject to daily fines in Norway for privacy breaches, which will now be made permanent with this decision.