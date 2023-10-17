Facebook Turns to AI to Reconnect with Younger Users

According to a recent study Pew Research, Facebook is losing its appeal among teenagers. In 2014 and 2015, about 71% of 13 to 17-year-olds were Facebook users, but this year, that number has dropped to 32%. Youngsters are flocking to social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch that prioritize active videos and cater to shorter attention spans.

People are moving away from Facebook because they perceive it as outdated, with older users posting random updates, family pictures, and engaging in political debates. However, this doesn’t suggest that Facebook is on the verge of extinction. The platform still boasts approximately 3 billion users worldwide. But with the exodus of younger users, Facebook is concerned about its future.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is keen to bring back the younger demographic. To do so, Meta is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) as its savior. Meta recently held its first in-person event after the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the development of an AI chatbot called “Meta AI.” The goal is to create an advanced conversational assistant that appeals to the young crowd.

Meta has multiple AI personas in the pipeline specifically designed to cater to the younger generation. These AI personalities include a “sassmaster general” known for its sharp intellect, wit, and biting sarcasm. To further enhance the experience, Facebook has partnered with influencers and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, and Tom Brady, who will lend their personalities to different chatbots.

The purpose of these chatbots is not just to answer questions but also to provide interactive entertainment. Facebook hopes that offering more personalized and engaging experiences, it can keep users, young and old, hooked on the platform. The more time users spend engaged with Facebook, the more opportunities there are to serve targeted ads. These entertaining chatbot personas will undoubtedly excel at delivering personalized advertisements.

Facebook’s foray into AI serves as a strategy to retain and reconnect with younger users. While the exact impact of this initiative remains to be seen, it is clear that Facebook is investing in innovation to stay relevant in a rapidly-changing social media landscape.

