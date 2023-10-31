New Trend: Social Commerce Platforms Seek Licenses for Promotion Purposes

Jakarta – Meta’s popular platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have recently submitted license applications to operate as social commerce platforms in Indonesia, according to Isy Karim, the director general of domestic trade at the Trade Ministry. While they are primarily known as web portals and social media platforms, Meta is now venturing into the realm of social commerce.

The licenses sought Meta’s platforms would grant them permission to engage in promotional activities but not actual trade transactions. The company recognizes the potential of social commerce and aims to leverage its existing user base and engagement to serve as marketing channels for businesses.

Notably, TikTok has not yet made a similar move, as it has not applied for a license to operate as an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. Rumors suggesting a forthcoming TikTok Shop launch in November 2023 have been debunked Karim, who emphasized that no such plans are in place.

In Indonesia, any digital platform engaging in trade transactions requires an e-commerce license. This regulation ensures that companies or platforms operating in the country are registered as legal entities, such as private companies, and possess a taxpayer identification number (NPWP).

The application process for an e-commerce license typically takes two to three days, as it can be done entirely online as long as the necessary requirements are met. The separation between e-commerce, social commerce, and social media platforms is outlined in the Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 31 of 2023 on Provisions on Business Licensing, Advertisement, Development, and Supervision of Business Actors in Electronic Systems Trading.

As social commerce gains momentum globally, this recent development Meta’s platforms reflects their recognition of the evolving needs and preferences of users and businesses. By integrating promotional activities into their platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp aim to enhance the advertising and marketing capabilities available to businesses while providing users with more convenient and seamless shopping experiences.

FAQs

What is social commerce?

Social commerce refers to the practice of conducting commerce activities, such as advertising, promoting, and selling products or services, through social media platforms and other online networks.

What are the benefits of social commerce?

Social commerce offers various benefits to both businesses and consumers. For businesses, it provides a direct channel to reach a wide audience, increased brand visibility, and the ability to leverage user-generated content. For consumers, social commerce offers convenience, product information, and recommendations from peers, enhancing their shopping experiences.

What is an e-commerce license?

An e-commerce license is a legal permit obtained digital platforms or companies to engage in trade transactions within a specific jurisdiction. It ensures that platforms comply with relevant regulations and safeguards consumer rights and protection.

Sources:

– Trade Ministry of Indonesia