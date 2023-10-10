Facebook and Instagram Posts Used to Train Meta’s AI Bot

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has disclosed that it utilizes public posts on these social media platforms to train its new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. According to a report from Reuters, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg stated that only public posts were used, and both private posts shared with friends and family, as well as private messages, were avoided.

The use of user posts as training data for AI systems is a common practice due to the need for large amounts of data. Christopher Alexander, Chief Analytics Officer of Pioneer Development Group, highlighted the potential for AI to become incredibly persuasive emulating human-like communication. This raises concerns about the ethical implications of AI technology.

In August, Meta introduced an option for Facebook users to choose whether their personal data would be used to train third-party AI models. However, Cyber News noted that the form did not permit users to opt-out of their data being used specifically for training Meta’s AI assistant.

Clegg acknowledged in an interview with Reuters that there may be legal debates about whether Meta’s actions fall within fair use under copyright laws. He anticipates that these debates will unfold in litigation.

Reports indicate that Meta launched its AI assistant to compete with other emerging chatbot technologies. The AI assistant includes AI characters based on various celebrities and influencers, offering users entertainment and the ability to connect with others.

