Facebook and Instagram Introduce Subscription Model to Comply with EU Privacy Rules

Tech giants Facebook and Instagram will be implementing a new subscription model in Europe starting next month. This move comes as a response to the European Union’s stringent privacy regulations and aims to provide users with the option to use the social networks without being tracked for targeted advertising.

Under the new subscription model, European users will have the choice to pay a monthly fee of 9.99 euros ($10.50) on the web or 12.99 euros on mobile devices (iOS and Android) to access Facebook and Instagram without targeted ads. Subscriptions will be linked to individuals’ accounts on both platforms. However, it is important to note that users who opt for the free version will still have access to the platforms with targeted advertising.

Privacy campaigners have expressed concerns about tech companies asking users to pay for their fundamental rights whilepassing privacy regulations. The European Commission has not yet provided a response regarding whether the new subscription option adequately addresses their privacy concerns.

Starting from March 1, 2024, an additional fee of six euros per month for web access and eight euros per month for smartphone access will be applied for each additional account listed. This move highlights the significant impact of the EU’s privacy laws on the revenue models of tech companies like Facebook and Instagram, as they seek to restrict the usage of user data without proper consent.

While Facebook’s decision to introduce subscriptions is aimed at appeasing EU regulators, some privacy advocates argue that it is an attempt to circumvent the rules. More specifically, online privacy activist Max Schrems believes that ending tracking only for paid users raises concerns about data protection and could potentially lead to legal disputes.

The introduction of the subscription model Facebook and Instagram aligns with the EU’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, which impose stricter rules on advertising and require greater monitoring of online content. These regulations will come into effect in March 2024. Facebook has also expressed its commitment to exploring ways to provide a responsible ad experience for teenagers, as targeted advertising for children aged 13 to 17 will be banned under the Digital Services Act.

As this new business model is implemented, it remains to be seen how users will respond and whether the subscription option will be widely adopted. The balance between user behavior, privacy choices, and compliance with EU regulations will likely be at the center of potential legal challenges in the future.

FAQs

What is the new subscription model introduced Facebook and Instagram in Europe?

Facebook and Instagram are introducing a new subscription model in Europe, allowing users to pay a monthly fee to use the platforms without being tracked for targeted advertising.

How much will the subscription cost?

The subscription will be 9.99 euros per month on the web and 12.99 euros per month on mobile for iOS and Android users.

Will users still have access to Facebook and Instagram for free?

Yes, users who don’t opt for the subscription will still have access to the platforms with targeted advertising.

Will the new subscription model comply with EU privacy rules?

Facebook believes that the subscription option will address EU regulators’ concerns over data collection and targeted advertising, but privacy advocates have raised concerns about potential loopholes and legal disputes.

When will the new subscription model be implemented?

The subscription model will be available from next month, and an additional fee for multiple accounts will be introduced on March 1, 2024.