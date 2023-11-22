New Study Reveals the Power of Social Media in Shaping Consumer Behavior

A recent study conducted Meta and GWI has uncovered the significant influence of social media on consumer behavior in the beauty and fashion industries in India. The study, which surveyed over 2,000 consumers across 74 cities, highlights the growing reliance on social media platforms for making purchase decisions.

In the beauty segment, the study found a noticeable shift in consumer preferences since the onset of the pandemic. A staggering 68% of beauty shoppers now prefer online purchases, marking a 15% increase from pre-Covid levels. Social media plays a pivotal role in this shift, as 80% of surveyed shoppers discover beauty brands through platforms like Instagram Reels. Additionally, the study revealed that virtual try-ons using augmented reality (AR) technology, particularly for lipsticks, significantly increase the likelihood of purchasing beauty products online.

Similarly, the fashion segment demonstrated a strong correlation between social media and consumer behavior. A remarkable 76% of consumers discover fashion brands on social media, with 97% of them doing so on Meta platforms. Among these, Instagram Reels emerged as the most preferred platform, with 52% of consumers finding fashion brands through this feature. Notably, 39% of consumers proceeded to make a purchase after discovering brands on Reels.

The study also observed a growing awareness of AR technology within both the beauty and fashion industries. 80% of beauty consumers acknowledged the presence of AR, while 78% of fashion consumers agreed that virtual try-ons motivated them to make online purchases.

Megha Apparao, Director of Ecommerce and Retail at Meta, emphasized the significance of these findings. “Both the beauty and fashion verticals are flourishing on Meta platforms, and we are witnessing a growing number of advertisers from these sectors leveraging Instagram Reels for engagement and business growth,” she stated.

This study highlights the pivotal role social media platforms, particularly Meta and Instagram Reels, play in shaping consumer behavior in India’s beauty and fashion industries. As online shopping continues to thrive, businesses should recognize the immense potential of social media engagement and harness its power to drive growth and connect with their target audience.

