New Article: Meta Surpasses Expectations Despite Advertising Volatility

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street expectations. However, the company has also acknowledged advertising volatility in the fourth quarter, which is attributed to the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. This revelation aligns with Snap’s warning of similar challenges in providing financial guidance given the circumstances.

During a conference call, Meta’s CFO, Suan Li, stated that despite strong advertising demand in key segments leading up to the fourth quarter, they have observed increased volatility at the start of this period. To account for the uncertainty and volatility in the advertising landscape, the company has expanded its guidance range accordingly.

Although Meta does not have significant direct revenue exposure to Israel and the Middle East, the company has recognized a slowdown in ad spend at the beginning of the fourth quarter, coinciding with the commencement of the conflict.

In light of the situation, Meta expressed solidarity with those affected the violence in the Middle East. The company acknowledged the role its services play in providing crucial information, connection, and expression during such challenging times. Meta assured its commitment to monitor the situation closely and prioritize the safety and security of its users.

Beyond the advertising volatility, Meta witnessed remarkable growth in the September quarter. The company’s revenue surged 23% to reach $34.15 billion, driven a rebound in digital advertising. Additionally, profit more than doubled from the previous year, totaling $11.6 billion, primarily due to cost-cutting measures and workforce reductions.

Continuing its upward trajectory, Meta reported an increase in user growth, with 3.14 billion individuals utilizing one or more of its “family of apps” daily. Facebook’s daily active users reached an average of 2.09 billion in September 2023, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase.

The release of these positive numbers coincided with Meta being sued 41 states over concerns related to Instagram and Facebook. The states claim that the platforms utilize strategies and algorithms that negatively impact the mental health of minors, citing outcomes such as depression and interference with education. Notably, the lawsuit accuses Meta of lacking appropriate guardrails like age verification protocols.

