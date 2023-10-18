Social Media Giant Meta Platforms Is in Buy Range Despite Struggling Stock Market

The social media giant Meta Platforms (META) has been identified as a top pick for IBD 50 Growth Stocks To Watch, despite the challenges in the stock market. Meta Platforms recently unveiled new smart glasses with a built-in artificial intelligence assistant, as well as its Quest 3 virtual-reality headset and generative AI tools to enhance user experience on Facebook and Instagram.

In its second-quarter earnings report, Meta Platforms exceeded expectations with earnings of $2.98 per share and sales of $32 billion. This represents a 21% increase in earnings and 11% growth in sales compared to the previous year. The company’s EPS rating stands at 86, considering its earnings growth and profit stability over the past three years.

While Meta Platforms has experienced slight declines in its three-year EPS growth rate and a 3% decline in EPS in the first quarter, its stock still boasts an impressive IBD Composite Rating of 98. Additionally, analysts anticipate a significant increase in earnings for the third quarter.

Currently, META stock is in the buy range after surpassing an early entry point on October 6. Despite struggling to move past the cup base’s standard buy point, Meta Platforms’ stock has shown strength with the relative strength line reaching a new high. The company’s improving fundamentals, coupled with strong gains over the past 11 months, contribute to its high standing as an investment opportunity.

Considering the current state of the stock market, which is in an uptrend under pressure, investors are advised to exercise caution and play defensively. However, Meta Platforms remains a promising choice, especially for those seeking growth stocks. Three recent IBD 50 Growth Stocks To Watch picks are recommended as some of the best stocks to buy and watch.

