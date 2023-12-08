New Mexico Files Lawsuit Accusing Facebook and Instagram of Enabling Child Predators

A lawsuit has been filed the state of New Mexico against Facebook and Instagram, alleging that both platforms serve as “breeding grounds” for predators targeting children. The suit, which follows similar actions other US states against Meta, the owner of the platforms, accuses them of profiting from the pain of children and endangering their mental health.

New Mexico Attorney-General Raul Torrez stated that the investigation into Meta’s social media platforms reveals that they are not safe spaces for children, but rather prime locations for predators to engage in child pornography and solicit minors for sex. The complaint highlighted examples where children can easilypass age restrictions on Facebook and Instagram providing false information.

The lawsuit also contends that Meta’s software not only keeps children engaged on the platforms but also directs inappropriate content towards them. The suit argues that Facebook and Instagram facilitate activities such as human trafficking, the distribution of sexual images, grooming, and solicitation.

In response to the allegations, a Meta spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to combating predators through the use of advanced technology, employing child-safety experts, and collaborating with organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The company claims to have disabled over 500,000 accounts in August alone for violating its child safety policies.

Child exploitation online has become a pressing concern for regulators and technology companies alike. In an effort to address this issue, Meta and Google recently announced a joint program called Lantern, where they will share information on suspicious activities related to child exploitation to improve detection and removal of problematic content.

The lawsuit filed New Mexico implicates Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, as a defendant. With more than 40 states pursuing legal action against the company, the case highlights the growing scrutiny and demand for increased protection of children and teenagers online.