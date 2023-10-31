Meta Platforms Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Plans for Instagram and Facebook in Europe

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the introduction of ad-free subscription plans for users in Europe. Starting next month, European users will have the option to pay a monthly fee to access these platforms without ads. This move comes as the social media giant aims to comply with evolving European Union regulations.

While Facebook and Instagram will continue to be available for free to all users, the ad-free subscription service provides an alternative for those who prefer an uninterrupted browsing experience. Users aged 18 and above in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland will be eligible for this paid offering.

Meta has revealed that the cost of the ad-free subscription plan will be EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 880) per month on the Web, and EUR 12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month on iOS and Android devices. These prices take into account the fees charged Apple and Google, in accordance with their respective policies.

The subscription plan will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 1, 2024. However, from that date onward, users will need to pay an additional EUR 6 per month on the Web and EUR 8 per month on iOS and Android for each additional account listed in their Account Center.

Meta’s decision to introduce this paid subscription model aligns with the company’s commitment to comply with European regulations such as the Digital Markets Act and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). By offering a paid ad-free option, Meta aims to provide users with greater choice and control over their content consumption experience.

FAQ

1. Can I still use Facebook and Instagram for free in Europe?

Yes, Facebook and Instagram will remain accessible to all users in Europe for free. The ad-free subscription plan is an optional paid offering for those who prefer an uninterrupted browsing experience.

2. How much does the ad-free subscription plan cost?

The ad-free subscription plan is priced at EUR 9.99 per month on the Web and EUR 12.99 per month on iOS and Android devices. These prices include fees charged Apple and Google.

3. Can I include multiple accounts in the ad-free subscription plan?

Until March 1, 2024, the ad-free subscription plan covers all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, from that date onwards, an additional charge of EUR 6 per month on the Web and EUR 8 per month on iOS and Android will be applicable for each additional listed account.

4. Will personalized advertising still be available in Europe?

Yes, Meta has confirmed that advertisers will be able to continue running personalized advertising campaigns in Europe, ensuring that those who choose to utilize the free, ad-supported online service can still benefit from relevant ads.

