New Regulations Proposed for Data Deletion and Privacy Protection on Social Media

A new set of regulations is being proposed the government to ensure the protection of personal data and privacy on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. These regulations, which are part of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, aim to enforce the permanent deletion of personal data of users who have been inactive on their social media accounts for three consecutive years.

The draft executive rules of the DPDP Act will soon be open for discussion among stakeholders before being officially implemented. The proposed rules not only apply to social media companies but also extend to ecommerce companies, online marketplaces, gaming intermediaries, and all social media intermediaries operating in India.

Furthermore, the regulations suggest that certain healthcare professionals and institutions can use publicly available personal and non-personal data for the purpose of public health, evidence-based research, archiving, and statistical purposes. Educational institutes dedicated to higher education, research, and scientific and technical education may also be granted permission to process such data for research purposes.

To ensure data protection, the regulations require that any breach of personal data be reported to the Data Protection Board (DPB) within 72 hours. The intermediary responsible for handling the data must inform both the users and the DPB about the breach, providing details such as the nature, description, date, time, and extent of the breach.

These proposed regulations are a step towards stricter data protection and privacy measures in India. The government aims to safeguard personal information and maintain transparency in data handling social media and other online platforms. As technology continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly important to establish clear guidelines to ensure the security and privacy of user data.