Fighting for the Mental Health of Young Users: State Attorneys General Sue Meta

A coalition of 42 state Attorneys General has taken legal action against Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, in their fight to address what the U.S. Surgeon General has referred to as a “national youth mental health crisis.” The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s platforms contribute to higher rates of suicide, self-harm, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances among children and teenagers.

While Meta has implemented features such as curated algorithms, infinite scrolling, haptic notifications, quantified popularity metrics, and face-enhancing filters to maximize user engagement, these mechanisms have had detrimental effects on the mental wellbeing of young users. Despite the clear evidence of harm, Meta has failed to take appropriate action.

Drawing inspiration from the efforts against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, the Attorneys General filed coordinated lawsuits in both federal and state courts to hold Meta accountable for prioritizing profits over the mental health of young users. The lawsuits are the result of extensive investigations conducted public servants across the country and the political spectrum.

Meta’s internal records, which have been submitted to the Attorneys General in response to state subpoenas, reveal the company’s business model of maximizing user engagement without due regard for the resulting harms. The records, though mostly under court seal, confirm the fears of parents across the nation.

The impact has been particularly significant among young girls, with rates of suicide, self-poisoning, and depression skyrocketing as Instagram gained popularity in 2012, the year Meta acquired the platform. Several states have witnessed the distressing consequences of Instagram addiction, leading to the introduction of legislation and regulatory bills aimed at improving the mental health of young users.

Meta has long been aware of the negative impact its platforms have on youth, as evidenced its own research. Instead of making the necessary changes, Meta has continued to deny any wrongdoing while doubling down on its strategies. The company’s attempts to create an illusion of social responsibility through regular reports have been shown to be rife with misrepresentations.

Even within Meta, there have been employees who have spoken out against the company’s misinformation efforts. In September 2021, former Meta employee Frances Haugen filed a whistleblower complaint, highlighting the company’s prioritization of profits over safety. These revelations have further exposed Meta’s lack of moral responsibility and accountability.

Despite Meta’s attempts to downplay its role, parents understand the impact the company has on the mental health crisis affecting young users. The Attorneys General are determined to prove Meta’s responsibility and ensure that the company takes appropriate measures to protect the wellbeing of children and teenagers.

FAQ

1. What is the lawsuit against Meta about?

The lawsuit filed 42 state Attorneys General is aimed at holding Meta accountable for the negative impact its platforms, Instagram and Facebook, have on the mental health of young users. The lawsuit alleges that these platforms contribute to higher rates of suicide, self-harm, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances among children and teenagers.

2. What evidence supports the claims against Meta?

Meta’s own internal records, which have been made available to the Attorneys General through state subpoenas, reveal the company’s business model that prioritizes maximizing user engagement without sufficient consideration for the resulting harms. Additionally, independent research has demonstrated the detrimental effects of features such as curated algorithms, infinite scrolling, and quantified popularity metrics on young users’ mental wellbeing.

3. How has Meta responded to these allegations?

Despite the evidence presented, Meta has consistently denied any connection between its design choices and product policies and the mental health crisis impacting young users. The company has attempted to create the illusion that its platforms are beneficial to youth through regular reports, but these reports have been criticized for misrepresentations and lack of transparency.

4. What actions have been taken individual states to address this crisis?

Several states have taken legislative and regulatory measures to address the impact of social media on the mental health of young users. These actions include the introduction of bills to regulate social media for users under the age of 18, the establishment of commissions to study the impacts of social media on youth, and efforts to improve student health and academic performance.

5. How are parents affected this crisis?

Parents are acutely aware of the role Meta’s platforms play in the mental health crisis affecting their children. They have witnessed the distressing consequences of addiction to Instagram and other social media platforms, including increased rates of suicide, self-poisoning, and depression among young users. Parents support the legal actions taken the Attorneys General to ensure companies like Meta take responsibility for protecting the wellbeing of children and teenagers.