Meta Faces Lawsuit Over the Harmful Effects of Instagram and Facebook on Youth Mental Health

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has recently come under fire for its contribution to what the U.S. Surgeon General has called “a national youth mental health crisis.” The features and design elements of these social media platforms, including curated algorithms, infinite scrolling, notifications that tap or vibrate, quantified popularity through likes or follows, and face-enhancing filters, have been found to have detrimental effects on the mental well-being of children and teens. These effects include increased rates of suicide, self-harm, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Despite mounting evidence of these harms, Meta has been resistant to making significant changes. This refusal to take responsibility for the negative impact of its products is not uncommon among profit-driven companies. However, a coalition of 42 state Attorneys General is now stepping up to hold Meta accountable for prioritizing profits over the mental health of young users. These Attorneys General have filed lawsuits against Meta in both federal and state courts, following years of investigation and the gathering of tens of thousands of pages of internal records from the company.

The lawsuits argue that Meta’s core business model relies on maximizing the time users spend on its platforms, without adequate consideration for the resulting harms. The internal records obtained the Attorneys General allegedly confirm these claims, revealing how Meta’s algorithms intentionally promote provocative content, including topics related to eating disorders, violence, bullying, and negative self-talk. The negative impact of these platforms has been particularly significant for girls, with alarming increases in suicide rates and mental health issues coinciding with the rise in popularity of Instagram.

This lawsuit is reminiscent of the efforts made against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, where companies were held accountable for the detrimental health effects of smoking. It sends a clear message that companies cannot prioritize profits over the well-being of their users, especially when it comes to vulnerable populations such as children and teenagers.

