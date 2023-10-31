Meta Introduces Paid Subscription Service in Europe: What You Need to Know

In a significant move, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the launch of a paid subscription service in Europe. This decision comes in response to mounting pressure from the European Union regarding data collection practices. To address these concerns, Meta has introduced an ad-free subscription-based plan exclusively for European users.

While European users will have the option to opt for the paid version, free access will still be available. The subscription service will offer an ad-free experience, ensuring that users are not interrupted ads while using the platform.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta’s paid subscription service?

A: Meta has introduced a paid subscription service that eliminates ads for European users.

Q: Will the free version still be available?

A: Yes, the free version will continue to be available alongside the paid subscription service.

Q: Is the paid subscription plan only for European users?

A: Currently, the ad-free subscription plan is only available for European users.

Q: Is Meta planning to expand the paid subscription service to other countries?

A: While there has been no official announcement, it is possible that Meta may introduce the paid subscription service in other countries if it proves to be popular in Europe.

It’s worth noting that Indian users can still enjoy free access to Facebook and Instagram with advertisements. Meta has not provided any details regarding the availability of the paid subscription service in other regions.

Additionally, the ad-free subscription will be restricted to users aged 18 and above in the European Union, European Union Area, and Switzerland. It will apply to all Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as linked accounts. Users will incur an additional charge for linked accounts, with approximately ₹530 extra for the web version and ₹700 extra for the app version. Please note that these amounts have been converted from Euros to Indian currency.