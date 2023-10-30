Meta Platforms Introduces Paid Subscription Option in the EU

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new paid offering for residents of the European Union, allowing them to use the platforms without advertisements. The subscription fee will vary depending on the device used.

The move comes as Meta seeks to comply with European regulations. Paid subscriptions will be available from November onwards.

Users residing in EU countries, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland will be charged a monthly fee of €9.99, equivalent to approximately 44.5 PLN, for desktop usage.

Mobile device users with iOS and Android systems will pay a higher monthly fee of €12.99, or around 58 PLN.

Users who opt not to subscribe can continue to use Facebook and Instagram for free, but will encounter personalized advertisements. It is important to note that user information will not be used for ad targeting purposes during subscription.

Furthermore, starting from March 1, 2024, the subscription will cover all connected Facebook and Instagram accounts visible within a user’s account center. Additional accounts linked to the subscribed plan will incur an extra charge of €6 (for desktops) or €8 (for mobile devices).

The paid subscription option will be available to users aged 18 and above.

Meta is facing various pressures, including a recent loss in the Court of Justice of the European Union in July. The case relates to a German antitrust authority’s decision, which accused Meta of violating EU data protection laws. The court ruled that the German authority had not exceeded its powers.

Earlier this year, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner fined Meta €390 million for privacy breaches and prohibited the company from forcing users in the European Union to accept personalized ads based on their online activity.

In response, Meta announced its intention to seek user consent in the EU before allowing companies to target them with ads, in order to comply with evolving regulatory requirements in the region.

