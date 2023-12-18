Facebook and Instagram Under Fire for Allowing Ads with Controversial Slogan

Summary: Multiple ads featuring the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea” have been running on Facebook and Instagram, despite condemnation of the phrase as anti-Semitic. The social networks have faced scrutiny over their handling of online advertising and rhetoric amid the war in Gaza. While Meta, the parent company, claims it does not outright ban the phrase, it blocks ads that violate its policies. The extended phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, has been criticized Israel’s supporters as a call for the destruction of the Jewish people. However, defenders argue that it is an aspirational call for freedom and coexistence in the region. Online marketplace Etsy has already banned the language, and Elon Musk has warned that using it on Twitter will result in suspension. The EU has also cautioned Facebook about the rise in hate speech since the Gaza conflict.

Title: Controversial Slogan Continues to Circulate on Facebook and Instagram Despite Backlash

In recent weeks, Facebook and Instagram have come under fire for allowing advertisements containing the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea” to run on their platforms. Despite criticism and accusations of anti-Semitism, the social networks have not outright banned the phrase but claim to block ads that violate their policies. This has raised concerns about how these platforms are handling online advertising and the spread of rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Supporters of Israel argue that the extended phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, promotes the destruction of the Jewish people and is inherently anti-Semitic. On the other hand, defenders of the slogan argue that it is merely an aspirational call for freedom and coexistence in the region.

While Etsy, an online marketplace, has already imposed a ban on the language, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has taken a more lenient approach. However, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has warned Twitter users that employing the phrase will result in suspension from the platform.

The controversy extends beyond social media platforms. The US House of Representatives recently censured a Democratic member for using the phrase, claiming it incites violence and genocide against the state of Israel. Downing Street has also voiced its concerns, describing the chant as “deeply offensive”.

In addition, Facebook has faced criticism from left-wing Democrat senator Elizabeth Warren over allegations of content suppression related to Palestine on Instagram. Warren has called on Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, to provide further information on the company’s policies.

The European Union has also expressed concern about the rise in hate speech on Facebook since the start of the conflict in Gaza, urging the company to be more vigilant in addressing the issue.

The controversy surrounding the use of this controversial slogan and its dissemination on social media platforms highlights the challenges faced these companies in balancing free speech with responsible content moderation.