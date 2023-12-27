Big Tech Companies in India Experience Significant Hiring Slowdown Amid Global Economic Challenges

A recent report from specialist staffing firm Xpheno reveals that major tech giants, including Facebook (Meta Platforms), Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google, have undergone a substantial decrease in active job listings within India. The data indicates a staggering 90% decline in job postings in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The macroeconomic headwinds and global job cuts have contributed to this hiring pause, with the tech industry grappling with the effects of the global economic slowdown. Project ramp-downs and sluggish revenue growth have further intensified the challenges faced these companies.

According to Prasadh MS, Head of Workforce Research at Xpheno, the stagnant hiring practices of these tech giants will have significant implications for tech talent movements, particularly in experienced lateral positions. Moreover, the absence of net talent additions will compel smaller companies to adopt a cautious approach.

As of December 2023, the demand for talent from big tech companies had already dropped 78% compared to July 2022. The data reveals a near 18-month low for the cohort. The total number of active job openings worldwide for these companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, is currently less than 30,000. This figure highlights the substantial job cuts that have taken place across the sector globally.

The six major tech companies collectively employ approximately 150,000 individuals in their core operations and captives in India. However, the current hiring slowdown suggests that the growth outlook in the sector is still uncertain.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala, Senior Vice President covering IT at IIFL Securities, anticipates a slow recovery in the tech industry, with hiring gradually picking up in 2024 as overcapacity becomes rationalized. However, until the first round of rate cuts expected in March, cautious investment strategies are likely to persist.

The days of inflated salaries and numerous job offers in the tech industry seem to be a thing of the past, reflecting the current hiring landscape. Although the outlook has become somewhat positive for the sector, major changes are not expected until sufficient improvements are seen in the global economy.