Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Online Scam, Loses Rs 9.7 Lakh

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman from Cuttack has become the latest victim of an online scam, losing a staggering amount of Rs 9.7 lakh. The 61-year-old woman, residing in Tulasipur Matha Sahi, filed a police complaint stating that she was lured into an online relationship and eventually duped of her hard-earned money.

The victim explained in her complaint that she received multiple friend requests on Facebook from a man named Satya Ranjan Samal, who claimed to be a doctor at Amri Hospital. Over time, they developed a bond and discussed their dreams and aspirations.

Samal, taking advantage of the victim’s trust, convinced her about setting up a hospital together, which was something she had always dreamed of. He showed her various sites and requested funds for the project. Falling for the trap, the victim handed over Rs 9.7 lakh to Samal in cash and through his bank accounts between 2019 and 2020, in eight instalments.

However, when the victim realized that Samal had no intention of fulfilling his promises, she demanded her money back. Much to her dismay, he began avoiding her and refused to return the funds. Distressed the ordeal, she approached the authorities and filed a complaint at the Bidanasi police station.

The police have taken the complaint seriously and registered a case of cheating against Samal. They have initiated an investigation into the matter to bring the culprit to justice. This incident serves as a reminder for all internet users, especially the elderly, to be cautious while interacting with strangers online and to avoid sharing personal and financial information with unknown individuals.

Scammers continue to evolve their tactics, preying on innocent people, and it is essential to stay vigilant and educated to protect ourselves and our loved ones from falling victim to such scams.