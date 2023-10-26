New Criteria for Super League Clubs: Going Beyond Social Media

The selection process for the Super League competition has taken an interesting turn, with the inclusion of social media followers as one of the criteria for ranking English clubs. While traditional measures such as on-field performance, infrastructure, and finances remain important, the number of followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook will also carry weight in determining which clubs make the cut.

Sports management firm IMG has been entrusted with the task of ranking the clubs, and their evaluation currently places Castleford Tigers and London Broncos outside the top-flight positions. However, if social media numbers were the sole determining factor, it would be bad news for the Dolphins, St George Illawarra, Manly, Newcastle, and Cronulla, who currently occupy the bottom five spots in the NRL.

Hunter Fujak, a lecturer at Deakin Business School, believes that while social media rankings can provide an indication of overall fan support, they should not be weighted too heavily. Fujak points out that following a team on social media does not necessarily equate to active engagement or support. “Fundamentally it’s still a very passive form of support, all it takes is a click,” Fujak cautions.

Additionally, Fujak highlights the shift in fan behavior across generations, with younger fans more likely to follow individual players rather than teams. This trend can be observed in the huge social media followings of players like Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh, who has more Instagram followers than some NRL clubs. Fujak suggests that this shift may undermine the correlation between social media numbers and fan base size.

While social media does offer a global reach, Fujak argues that local support can often be more valuable in terms of commercialization and attendance. He poses the question of whether it’s better to have 100,000 local fans who can attend games and support the club through season memberships or 300,000 dispersed fans around the world. The risk of over-relying on social media numbers is that they can be geographically dispersed and may not accurately represent a club’s local fan base.

Ultimately, the selection of the 12 highest-ranking English clubs for the 2025 Super League season will involve a combination of criteria, including social media followers. However, it is important to recognize that social media numbers alone do not provide a complete picture of fan support or engagement. The true value lies in a balanced evaluation that considers various factors and prioritizes local support and active fan involvement.

