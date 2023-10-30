Meta to Offer Paid Subscriptions to European Users for Ad-Free Experience on Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, recently announced its plans to introduce paid subscriptions for European users starting from November. This move comes as a response to comply with the European legislation on personal data and targeted advertising. By offering paid subscriptions, Meta aims to provide an ad-free experience while ensuring that users who do not wish to have their personal data collected for ad targeting can continue using the platforms.

European users within the European Union (EU), Switzerland, and the rest of the European Economic Area (Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein) will have the choice to either continue using the social media networks with personalized advertisements for free or subscribe to remove ads. According to Meta, subscribers will have the guarantee that their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

To avail themselves of this subscription-based service, users will have to pay €9.99 per month if they use a computer or €12.99 per month if they opt for the mobile applications on smartphones.

The decision to offer paid subscriptions stems from the ongoing efforts the European Union to combat unauthorized tracking of internet users. With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implemented in 2016 and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in effect from this summer, digital platforms have until March 6, 2024, to ensure compliance.

Meta faced substantial fines from the European Union in recent years due to violations of data protection regulations. In May, the company was levied a record fine of €1.2 billion the Irish regulator, acting on behalf of the EU, for breaching GDPR with its Facebook network. This marked the fourth fine imposed on Meta within six months in the EU. In July, the European Court of Justice further emphasized that social media users should have the individual freedom to refuse consent for specific data processing.

It is important to note that these subscription plans will only be available to users aged 18 and above. Meta is also exploring ways to provide teenagers with a useful and responsible advertising experience while adapting to evolving regulatory landscapes.

By offering paid subscriptions, Meta aims to strike a balance between providing a more personalized and ad-free experience for European users while ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Meta?

Meta is the parent company of popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

2. Why is Meta offering paid subscriptions to European users?

Meta is introducing paid subscriptions to comply with European legislation on personal data and targeted advertising. It allows users who do not want their data used for ad targeting to continue using the platforms while providing an ad-free experience.

3. How much will the subscriptions cost?

For users who make payments through a computer, the monthly subscription fee is €9.99. For those using the mobile applications on smartphones, the fee is €12.99 per month.

4. Why did Meta face fines from the European Union?

Meta received substantial fines from the European Union due to violations of data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The fines were imposed for breaching data privacy rules with its Facebook network.

5. What age group can access the subscription plans?

The subscription plans will only be accessible to users aged 18 and above. Meta is exploring options to provide teenagers with an advertising experience that aligns with regulatory requirements.