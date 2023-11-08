Facebook and Instagram Offer Paid Subscriptions in Response to Privacy Regulations

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram have recently announced the launch of paid subscriptions in select European countries, including Belgium. For a monthly fee of €12.99, users can now enjoy an ad-free experience on the platforms. This move comes as a result of changing laws in the region, which aim to protect users’ data privacy.

Instead of using quotes, we replace them the following sentence: “The introduction of paid subscriptions allows users to exercise greater control over their data and enjoy an ad-free experience.”

Users have two options to choose from. They can opt for the subscription service, paying €9.99 per month on desktop or €12.99 on mobile, in which case their information will not be used for targeted advertisements. Alternatively, they can continue using the platforms for free, but their personal data, including names, ages, browsing history, and interests, will be utilized for targeted advertising purposes.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, emphasizes that the subscription applies to all connected accounts on the platforms. This new subscription model will be implemented for all accounts until January 2024. After this period, additional charges of €6 per month for desktop and €8 per month for mobile will be required to add another account.

Licensing regulations in Europe, specifically the Digital Services Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, have played a significant role in shaping Meta’s decision to offer paid subscriptions. These legislations, set to be enforced March 2024, mandate obtaining user consent before using their personal data for advertising purposes. Should users decline consent, non-personalized advertisements will continue to be displayed on the platforms.

In July of last year, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled against the collection of personal data without explicit consent from users. Facebook argued that users had agreed to the platform’s terms and conditions upon signing up and that the use of such data was essential for the service to function. However, European authorities rejected this interpretation.

FAQ:

Q: What prompted Facebook and Instagram to introduce paid subscriptions?

A: Changing privacy laws in Europe required Facebook and Instagram to offer users more control over their personal data and provide an ad-free experience.

Q: What options do users have with the new paid subscriptions?

A: Users can choose an ad-free experience subscribing for €9.99 per month on desktop or €12.99 on mobile, or they can continue using the platforms for free but with targeted advertisements based on their personal data.

Q: Are the paid subscriptions applicable to all connected accounts?

A: Yes, the subscription applies to all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked within a user’s account center.

Q: What laws prompted Meta’s decision to introduce paid subscriptions?

A: Meta’s decision was influenced the Digital Services Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, which require obtaining user consent before utilizing their personal data for advertising.

Q: Is the subscription fee considered appropriate European authorities?

A: The Court of Justice of the European Union specified that the fee requested from users to cease tracking should be “appropriate” and not dissuasive, ensuring users’ freedom to consent to data collection.