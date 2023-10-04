Meta Considers Paid Subscriptions to Remove Ads for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly considering offering paid subscriptions to European users as a way to comply with EU regulations on personal data usage. The company is exploring different subscription options that would allow users to opt out of seeing advertisements. Under this model, users would pay around €10 per month for their Instagram and Facebook accounts on computers, and €13 per month for mobile applications on smartphones. Each additional account for the same user would result in an additional €6 increase in the monthly bill. Unlike the subscription model being considered Twitter, Meta’s subscription would be optional.

This move Meta represents a significant shift in their approach, as the group has previously emphasized that their platforms are “free and always will be.” However, continuing to use these social networks for free would still come at a cost, namely the exploitation of personal data. This development raises questions around the popular phrase “if it’s free, you’re the product.”

Meta reportedly presented this subscription model to European regulators in September, although they have yet to receive an official response from Brussels. While this approach may be new for Meta, other platforms such as Twitter, Netflix, and Amazon already offer paid options to reduce the number of advertisements and provide additional benefits. In addition to potential revenue from subscriptions, this change would allow Meta to address the issue of targeted commercial content, which has faced scrutiny from the EU. With control over Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta owns three of the largest digital environments, which, if interconnected, could amplify the collection of user information and targeted advertising.

This move can be seen as a response to the EU’s efforts to regulate user tracking without consent. The EU has been actively fighting against unauthorized tracking of internet users. For instance, the adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2016 cost Meta €1.2 billion in fines in May. Another recent regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aims to combat anti-competitive practices tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. DMA addresses the advantage these companies gain from their vast databases and powerful algorithms, which restrict the market for other digital actors. Platforms affected DMA have until March 6, 2024, to comply with the new obligations.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Court of Justice of the European Union