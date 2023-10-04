Facebook and Instagram May Become Paid Apps

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Facebook and Instagram may soon introduce a subscription model to comply with data protection regulations in Europe and the United States. The social media giant, Meta, is considering charging users for accessing these platforms.

The exact timeline for these changes is still unclear, with the possibility of implementation in 2023 or early 2024.

Under the proposed subscription model, users will have two options for accessing Facebook and Instagram. The first option would allow users to continue using the platforms for free, but with personalized advertising. The second option would involve a monthly fee to access Facebook and Instagram without advertisements. Meta is said to be considering two types of subscriptions: one for web users and another for those accessing the platforms via mobile applications.

The subscription fee for web users would be 189 Mexican pesos, while iOS and Android app users would pay 245 Mexican pesos.

Additionally, The Wall Street Journal mentions that users who want to have multiple profiles on Instagram or Facebook would be charged an additional fee of 113 Mexican pesos per account.

To enjoy both Facebook and Instagram without ads, users would have to pay a total of 359 Mexican pesos per month.

However, regulators are expressing concerns about these high prices, as Meta’s intention to encourage users to opt for the free version and continue providing data raises questions about privacy.

At this point, it is known that the subscription model would initially be introduced in the United States and Europe, pending approval from regulators.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal