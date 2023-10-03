Facebook and Instagram to Offer Ad-Free Paid Versions in Europe

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will soon have the option to access ad-free versions of these social media platforms for a monthly fee. The cost will depend on the type of access chosen, with desktop access costing €10 per account and mobile access costing approximately €13 (due to commissions charged Apple and Google for in-app payments). Additional accounts will cost approximately €6.

This strategy has been developed Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, in order to comply with new European privacy regulations. In December of last year, the EU deemed Meta’s methods of requesting user permission for personalized advertising based on their online activity to be inappropriate. The “terms of service” that users must accept to access these social media platforms are no longer sufficient to justify this practice. As a result, Meta is considering offering an alternative to users: Facebook and Instagram will remain free for those who are willing to view targeted ads on their timelines. For those who do not wish to share their online activity with Meta, a subscription will be necessary.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, has always emphasized the importance of keeping the company’s main services free and relying solely on advertising revenue. However, as early as 2018, Zuckerberg mentioned the possibility of a subscription for users who want to eliminate ads. He stated that “there will always be a free version of Facebook.”

While a “premium” version of Facebook and Instagram already exists in several countries, including Italy, called “Meta Verified,” which offers additional services such as identity theft prevention for €13.99 per month (€16.99 for mobile access), the ad-free versions are a new development announced exclusively the Wsj and will initially be available only in Europe.

In conclusion, Meta’s decision to offer ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe is a response to the EU’s concerns about user privacy. By providing this alternative, users who do not wish to share their online activity with Meta can continue to use these platforms without targeted advertising. However, it remains to be seen whether users will be willing to pay for an ad-free experience.