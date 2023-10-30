Facebook and Instagram Announce Paid Subscription Service for European Users

Facebook and Instagram have revealed their plans to launch a subscription-based system for users in Europe starting in November 2023. The announcement was made Meta, the parent company of these social media platforms.

Under this new system, users who choose to subscribe will not have their information used for advertising while their subscriptions are active. This move is in compliance with the regulations set the European Union (EU).

The subscription service will only be available to users in EU countries, as well as those in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Switzerland will also have access to this feature.

Meta has stated that the monthly subscription cost for ad-free browsing will be 9.99 euros (approximately R$ 53) for web usage and 12.99 euros (approximately R$ 68) for mobile devices. However, the free services will still be available with advertisements.

This decision Meta comes as a response to concerns raised the EU regarding the current advertising model, which customizes ads based on user data without explicit consent. The introduction of the paid subscription service is an attempt to address these privacy and data treatment issues raised the EU.

By offering users the option to purchase an ad-free subscription, Meta believes they can meet the requirements set forth European regulators while still providing choices for users. The company also stated that the ad-free subscription will only be available for users aged 18 and above, and they are actively exploring ways to offer a useful and responsible advertising experience for teenagers.

Overall, this new subscription service aims to strike a balance between user privacy concerns and the need for targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will the subscription service be available outside of Europe?

No, currently, the subscription service is only planned for users in European countries and regions.

2. Can I still use Facebook and Instagram for free?

Yes, the free services will continue to operate as usual with advertisements. The subscription service is an additional option for users who prefer an ad-free experience.

3. How can I subscribe to the ad-free service?

Starting from November 2023, users in Europe will be able to subscribe to the ad-free service directly through Facebook and Instagram platforms. The exact process and details will be announced closer to the launch date.

4. Can teenagers access the ad-free subscription?

Currently, the ad-free subscription is only available for users aged 18 and above. Meta is actively exploring ways to provide a suitable advertising experience for teenagers while ensuring their privacy and online safety.