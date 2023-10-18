Facebook App Briefly Goes Down, Users Report Outage

The Facebook app experienced a temporary outage, affecting users in various regions, including India. During this time, many users were unable to post updates on their accounts. The issue was also reported on Downdetector, with a significant increase in problem reports from frustrated users.

According to Downdetector, approximately 50% of the problem reports came from app users, 33% from the website, and 17% were related to server connection. While the problem persisted for some users for over two hours, it was quickly resolved, leading to a return to normalcy.

Despite the widespread issue, Facebook has not yet provided an official statement regarding the outage. However, some users took to Downdetector to express their frustrations directly to Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. One user, Monnie T. Dabney, pleaded for a solution to the server down problem, mentioning the impact on their ability to connect with a business partner.

During the outage, some users even speculated that they had been banned Facebook. A user expressed relief in finding others experiencing similar problems and briefly thought they were in “Facebook jail.”

If you are still encountering difficulties with posting on Facebook, it is recommended to check your internet connection and try posting on other social media platforms to troubleshoot the issue.

Sources:

– Downdetector