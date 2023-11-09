New Article: WhatsApp Clone Case Leads to Facebook’s Liability in Brazil

The recent ruling the First Specialized Civil Chamber of the Paraíba Court of Justice has upheld the decision that holds Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp, liable for compensating a user whose messaging application was cloned fraudsters. The court ordered Facebook to pay R$ 5,000 in moral damages to the affected user. The judgment was made in the Civil Appeal 0801265-55.2022.815.2001 and was adjudicated Justice Fátima Maranhão.

According to the case details, a third party successfully gained unauthorized access to the user’s WhatsApp account and cloned it. Subsequently, the fraudster exploited the cloned account soliciting financial assistance from contacts listed in the user’s address book. Unfortunately, one of the victims who fell prey to this scheme was the user’s own mother, unknowingly transferring R$ 3,641.20 to the bank account of an unrelated person.

Facebook attempted to distance itself from the incident claiming that it has no control over the WhatsApp application since it is owned a separate legal entity based in the United States. However, Justice Maranhão emphasized that higher court precedents have recognized Facebook’s legitimate role in representing WhatsApp’s interests within Brazil.

This ruling highlights the growing prevalence of fraud cases similar to the one at hand. As a provider of messaging applications, Facebook not only promotes the security of its product but also benefits financially from its business activity. Consequently, it should bear the inherent risks associated with its service and operate under the risk-benefit theory. Thus, the court dismissed Facebook’s appeal, affirming its liability in the case.

It’s important to note that this decision can still be appealed.

FAQ:

Q: What was the outcome of the case against Facebook and WhatsApp?

A: The court upheld the decision that Facebook is liable and ordered them to pay R$ 5,000 in moral damages to the affected user whose WhatsApp account was cloned.

Q: Can Facebook be held responsible for WhatsApp’s actions?

A: Yes, according to the court, Facebook is considered a legitimate party to represent WhatsApp’s interests within Brazil and can be held responsible for the application’s risks.

Q: Is there a possibility for further legal action?

A: Yes, the ruling can still be appealed the parties involved.