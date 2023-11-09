New Ruling Confirms Liability of Facebook in WhatsApp Cloning Case

A recent ruling the First Specialized Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Paraíba has upheld a decision that holds Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp, responsible for indemnifying a user whose messaging application was cloned scammers. The awarded compensation for moral damages amounts to R$ 5,000.

According to the case, a third party managed to gain access to the WhatsApp application and cloned the user’s account. They then proceeded to request financial assistance from individuals listed in the user’s contacts. One of the victims happened to be the user’s mother, who transferred an amount of R$ 3,641.20 to a third party’s bank account.

In its defense, Facebook claimed that it has no control over the application, as it is owned another legal entity based in the United States. However, the judge in charge of the case emphasized that higher court precedents have already recognized Facebook as the legitimate representative of WhatsApp’s interests in Brazil.

It is worth noting that incidents of fraud similar to the one described in this case are becoming increasingly common. When a messaging application provider offers its product to consumers, highlighting its security features, it is also responsible for the inherent risks involved. After all, these providers generate profits from their business activities, making it justifiable to apply the theory of risk-reward.

The presiding judge denied the appeal, highlighting the responsibility of Facebook in such cases and affirming that the company should be held accountable for the damages incurred users.

FAQ:

Q: What was the outcome of the new ruling?

A: The ruling confirmed that Facebook is liable for indemnifying a user whose WhatsApp account was cloned.

Q: What was the compensation amount?

A: The user was awarded R$ 5,000 in moral damages.

Q: What was the defendant’s argument?

A: Facebook claimed that it has no control over WhatsApp, as it is owned another legal entity based in the United States.

Q: What did the judge emphasize?

A: The judge emphasized that Facebook is recognized as the legitimate representative of WhatsApp’s interests in Brazil.

Q: Can the ruling be appealed?

A: Yes, the decision can be appealed.