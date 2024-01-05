Facebook’s Link History Feature Raises Privacy Concerns

Facebook has recently introduced a new feature called Link History, which archives the browsing data of some users on Android and iOS devices. Although the social media platform claims that this feature will help users keep track of the web pages they come across, it also enables Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) to utilize the collected browsing data for targeted advertising.

The Link History feature is reportedly switched on default, meaning that users need to manually opt out if they do not want their link histories stored. Meta states that the feature will store clicked links for a duration of 30 days, but only for mobile users. Users browsing Facebook on their personal computers will not have their link histories saved. It should be noted that links sent via Messenger and clicked on users will also not be archived.

This new feature could prove advantageous to Facebook’s targeted ad business, as the digital marketing industry navigates a future without cookies and faces stricter privacy laws in certain territories. Link History provides marketers with real-time information about users’ browsing habits, which can help offset these challenges.

While Facebook claims that Link History is being introduced gradually and may not be available to every user yet, it has reaffirmed its intention to eventually roll out the feature globally on mobile devices.

Although Facebook presents Link History as a way for users to never lose a link again, not everyone is comfortable with being tracked across the web. Fortunately, Facebook allows users to opt out accessing the browser settings in the mobile browser and toggling off the “Allow link history” switch. Facebook assures users that once the feature is turned off, their link history will be immediately cleared and will no longer be used for targeted ads. However, it is important to note that Meta says it may take up to 90 days before the data is deleted from its servers.

Users also have the freedom to enable Link History at any time following a similar process in the mobile browser settings.