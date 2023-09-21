New Facebook Logo Revealed Meta

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled a slightly updated logo for the social media platform. The new logo features a darker shade of blue and a few subtle tweaks to the lowercase “f.” According to Meta, the intention behind the changes was to create a refreshed design that is bolder, electric, and everlasting. The company aims to achieve greater harmony across the entire design of the app incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color.

While the changes may seem minimal, it makes sense for Meta to opt for a subtle update rather than a complete redesign. With 2 billion daily active users, any visual change to the Facebook logo will be seen a large number of people. The existing logo is already one of the most recognizable in the tech industry, so Meta is treading carefully to ensure the logo remains familiar to users while also incorporating small refinements.

In addition to the logo, Meta has also updated the Facebook wordmark using its custom typeface, Facebook Sans. These refinements aim to improve legibility and create a consistent treatment across the platform. Meta has also introduced a new color palette, primarily focused on shades of blue, and made adjustments to the way Reactions appear to evoke more dimensionality and emotion.

This update is just the beginning of a refreshed identity system for Facebook, according to Meta. Users can expect further design tweaks to be rolled out in the future. The company is striving to create an enhanced and visually appealing experience for its billions of users worldwide.

Sources:

– Original article Jay Peters, The Verge