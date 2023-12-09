Mark Zuckerberg’s Interest in a £300 Million Megayacht Sparks Speculation

Recent reports suggest that Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook, has shown a keen interest in a luxury megayacht currently under construction in the Netherlands. The £300 million project, known as Project 1010, has garnered attention for its impressive features and amenities. While insiders have speculated that Zuckerberg may become the future owner of the yacht, no official confirmation has been made.

The Feadship 101 yacht, measuring an impressive 387 feet, has completed sea trials and is believed to be currently owned an unknown billionaire. It boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, helipad, and a skylounge encased in curved glass. The ship can accommodate up to 24 guests and 48 crew members, offering a lavish experience on the open seas.

Although Zuckerberg has denied claims of yacht ownership in the past, this new speculation has piqued curiosity among industry watchers. Notably, in 2017, reports circulated that he had purchased a £150 million vessel named Ulysses. However, his spokesperson vehemently denied these claims, asserting that Zuckerberg does not own a yacht and was not involved in any such sale.

As the founder of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Zuckerberg’s potential interest in a luxury megayacht is not surprising. This comes after his recent training for a cage fight against Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. Zuckerberg has been actively involved in the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, even competing in a tournament earlier this year.

While Zuckerberg’s potential acquisition of the Project 1010 megayacht remains unconfirmed, it would follow the trend of billionaires indulging in superyachts. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, for instance, recently made headlines when he requested the dismantling of a historic Dutch bridge to accommodate his 417-foot superyacht, Koru.

As the story continues to unfold, speculation mounts about whether Zuckerberg will join the ranks of superyacht owners. Only time will tell if this ambitious purchase becomes a reality for the tech billionaire.