Meta Faces Backlash over Removal of Obituaries on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing backlash due to its decision to remove news content from its social platforms, Facebook and Instagram. This move comes as a response to the recently-passed Online News Act in Canada, which requires tech giants to pay news organizations for shared content. However, the consequences of this decision were further highlighted when Hayley Wilson tried to share an obituary on Facebook and was unable to do so.

Wilson, who had recently lost her grandmother, wanted to inform her friends about the loss but was met with a message stating that sharing news content is prohibited. Many individuals, including John Cunningham, the president of the Ontario Funerals Services Association, have expressed their concerns about this issue. Cunningham states that grieving families should not face obstacles in sharing stories or obituaries of their loved ones, as social media has become a common and official platform for spreading such news.

The removal of obituaries as news content has raised questions about the definition of news and its boundaries. Even though obituaries are personal and intimate in nature, they are still treated as news under Meta’s policies. Cunningham has found a workaround for this problem posting obituaries on funeral home websites, where they can then be shared on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Negotiations between Meta and the federal government regarding the Online News Act have reached a stalemate. Meta insists that their only solution is to remove news availability for people in Canada, highlighting the challenges they face in complying with the legislation. On the other hand, the federal government encourages dialogue and hopes to find a resolution with the tech giant.

The Online News Act, set to take effect on December 19, will impact companies with platforms that surpass 20 million unique Canadian visitors per month and have over $1 billion in global revenue. While Google has reached an agreement with the government and will continue sharing Canadian news, Meta’s decision has sparked concern and controversy. As the implementation date approaches, the discussions between Meta and the government are ongoing, with hopes of finding a viable solution that meets the requirements of the Online News Act while allowing the sharing of obituaries and personal stories on social media platforms.