Facebook Argues User Data Not Sensitive Information in Australian Privacy Case

Facebook, now known as Meta, is arguing in an Australian court that the private messages, pictures, email addresses, and content of Facebook users’ posts are not defined as “sensitive information.” The case stems from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data from tens of millions of users was harvested through a personality quiz and used to influence political campaigns, including Donald Trump’s election.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) claims that approximately 311,127 Australian users had their data harvested, constituting a serious breach of Australian privacy laws Facebook. However, Meta denies liability for the privacy breach and disputes the OAIC’s estimate of the number of affected Australian users, asserting that the true number is significantly lower.

Meta also denies that any data from users outside the US was shared with Cambridge Analytica. The company further challenges the classification of the harvested data as “sensitive information” under Australian privacy laws, including private messages, post content, pictures, and email addresses. While some data was collected without users’ knowledge, Meta maintains that the content of private messages was only taken with explicit permission.

According to Meta’s defense, it first became aware of the potential data misuse in December 2015 through an investigation published in The Guardian. The company claims to have immediately launched an internal investigation and demanded an explanation from the app developer, Aleksander Kogan. The quiz app was subsequently removed from the platform.

The case between the OAIC and Meta has entered mediation, with a court date expected in November. While both parties declined to comment on the ongoing case, a Meta spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to user privacy. It is worth noting that the UK and the US have already fined Facebook for the Cambridge Analytica breach, highlighting Australia’s slower response in holding the social media giant accountable.

