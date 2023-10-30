Meta to Launch Ad-Free Subscription Option for Facebook and Instagram Users in Europe

Meta has announced that it will introduce an ad-free subscription option for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe, starting in November. The new offering will allow users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland to enjoy both platforms without being interrupted ads for a monthly fee. Subscribers can sign up for the ad-free experience on the web for €10 ($10.61) per month or through iOS and Android apps for €13 ($13.79) per month. These pricing differences account for the in-app payment cuts taken Apple and Google.

Unlike the free versions that rely on ads, the subscription plan ensures that users’ data will not be used for advertising purposes. It also covers all linked accounts within a user’s Accounts Center initially. However, beginning on March 1 next year, users will need to pay an additional €6 on the web and €8 more on iOS and Android for each linked account in order to maintain an ad-free experience.

While the ad-free option gives users the choice to enjoy Facebook and Instagram without ads, Meta emphasizes that it will continue to offer free access to its personalized products and services, regardless of income. The introduction of the subscription plan aligns with Meta’s commitment to adhere to evolving European regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, which require explicit user consent for targeted advertising based on their activity.

Although previous reports suggested that the ad-free plans could cost up to $17 per month, the actual prices are set lower, providing users with a more affordable alternative. It seems that Meta’s decision to offer ad-free subscriptions in Europe is a strategic move to address the concerns of EU regulators, who recently imposed a $1.3 billion fine on the company for data transfer violations.

In an effort to provide a safer online environment, Meta will also implement a temporary measure to cease displaying ads to users under the age of 18 in areas where the ad-free subscription is available. These changes aim to respect privacy regulations and cater to the evolving needs of users in Europe.

FAQ

1. Will the ad-free subscription option be available outside of Europe?

At present, Meta has only announced the launch of the ad-free subscription for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe. There is no information on whether it will be made available in other regions.

2. How will the ad-free subscription impact the user experience?

Subscribing to the ad-free option will remove ads from the Facebook and Instagram feeds, allowing users to browse their content without interruptions. However, it is important to note that ads may still appear within other sections of the platforms.

3. Can users still access Facebook and Instagram for free?

Yes, users will still have the choice to use Facebook and Instagram for free, but ads will be displayed in their feeds. The ad-free subscription is an optional upgrade for those who prefer an uninterrupted experience.