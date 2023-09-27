Instagram Users to Benefit from AI Image Editing Tools

Instagram users will soon have access to AI-powered image editing tools that will allow them to edit their pictures and create stickers using text prompts. These new generative AI tools were announced at Meta’s Connect event and will enhance the editing capabilities of the popular social media platform.

The AI image editing features on Instagram include two main tools: restyle and backdrop. With restyle, users can input a text prompt such as “watercolor” or “magazine collage,” and the tool will update the existing image based on those directions. The backdrop feature allows users to add new AI-generated backgrounds to their images using text prompts like “surround me with puppies.” Meta, the parent company of Instagram, assures that it will clearly identify when images have been created using AI tools so that users can distinguish between synthetic and human-generated content.

In addition to image editing, AI-generated chat stickers will also be introduced on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Users will be able to create stickers using text prompts, resulting in multiple unique and high-quality stickers within seconds. Meta’s large language model, Llama 2, powers this feature and offers users a vast range of sticker options.

These AI-powered editing tools come in the wake of similar announcements from other social media platforms. YouTube, for instance, recently introduced its Dream Screen feature, which generates AI backgrounds for YouTube Shorts using text prompts. YouTube also plans to allow creators to edit their existing content using AI, similar to what Meta is bringing to Instagram. The increasing availability of AI-generated tools on various platforms suggests a growing trend towards incorporating AI in social media content creation.

While the introduction of AI tools promises more personalized and efficient content creation, there is a question of whether these tools will make platforms and content more interesting. As more AI-generated content appears alongside user-created content, it remains to be seen how these tools will shape the future of social media.

