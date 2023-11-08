Meta Announces Mandatory AI Disclosure for Political Advertisers in Effort to Combat Misinformation

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has declared that political advertisers worldwide will be required to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in ads starting next year. The announcement is part of Meta’s broader strategy to limit the spread of “deepfakes” and other digitally altered misleading content. The policy, which will go into effect before the 2024 US election and other global elections, covers any political or social issue advertisement on Facebook or Instagram that utilizes digital tools to create fabricated images, distort real events, or manipulate the actions or statements of individuals. However, minor uses of AI unrelated to the main claim or issue in the ad, such as image cropping or color correction, are exempt from this rule.

This initiative from Meta follows its recent decision to restrict political advertisers from using the company’s AI advertising tools, which include generating backgrounds, suggesting marketing text, and supplying music for videos. Similarly, Microsoft has introduced a tool that will apply a “watermark” to campaign content to ensure its authenticity. By embedding Content Credentials into images and videos, users can learn about their creator and origin, thereby creating a permanent record and context for the content.

The move to crack down on AI use in political ads reflects the growing concern among civil society groups and policymakers regarding the potential risks to democracy posed AI-generated disinformation. It is widely believed that the rise of AI could amplify the spread of false information foreign and domestic actors, especially with recent cuts to content moderation teams in the industry.

Moreover, Meta’s decision to regulate political speech through AI disclosure represents a notable departure from its previous stance. The platform has faced criticism for allowing politicians to spread false information in their campaign ads and for exempting politicians’ speech from third-party fact-checking. While Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has previously defended politicians’ right to make false claims, the introduction of disclosure requirements and restrictions on AI tools suggests that there may be limits to his tolerance for political exploitation of new technology.

Failure to adhere to the disclosure rule will result in rejected ads, and repeated non-disclosure may lead to penalties against the advertisers.

FAQ

Why is Meta requiring political advertisers to disclose their use of AI?

Meta aims to combat the spread of misinformation, particularly through the use of deepfakes and digitally altered content. Requiring disclosure of AI use in political ads enables greater transparency and helps limit the potential risks associated with AI-generated disinformation during elections.

What are some examples of AI use that require disclosure?

Examples of AI use that require disclosure include creating fake people or distorting real events in the ad. It also includes making individuals appear to say or do things they did not.

What happens if an advertiser fails to disclose their use of AI?

If an advertiser fails to disclose their use of AI as required, their ad will be rejected. Repeat failure to disclose may result in penalties against the advertiser.

Why is Meta restricting the use of its own AI tools in political ads?

By implementing restrictions on its AI tools, Meta is taking a proactive approach to reduce potential misuse and manipulation of content in political advertising. This move aims to enhance trust and accountability in political campaigns.