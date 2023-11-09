New Policy Requires Political Advertisers to Disclose Use of AI in Facebook and Instagram Ads

Facebook and Instagram, both owned Meta, have announced a new policy that will require political advertisers to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their ads. This move comes as part of Meta’s broader effort to combat “deepfakes” and digitally altered misleading content. The new rule will go into effect next year, prior to the 2024 U.S. election and other global elections.

According to a blog post Meta, the policy applies to any political or social issue advertisement on Facebook or Instagram that utilizes digital tools to create images of nonexistent individuals, distorts the true nature of an event, or makes a person appear to say or do things they didn’t. However, minor uses of AI that have no significant impact on the ad’s message, such as image cropping or color correction, will be exempt from the disclosure requirement.

This announcement follows Meta’s decision to restrict political advertisers from using their own AI advertising tools, which can generate backgrounds, suggest marketing text, or provide music for videos. Microsoft has also made a similar move, announcing the development of a tool that will be available to political campaigns, allowing them to apply a “watermark” to their content to assure viewers of its authenticity.

The implementation of these measures reflects concerns raised civil society groups and policymakers regarding the potential risks AI-generated content poses to democracy. By requiring disclosure and limiting the use of AI in political ads, Meta aims to address these concerns and mitigate the spread of disinformation in political discourse. This marks a notable shift for Meta, which has faced criticism in the past for allowing politicians to lie in their campaign ads and exempting them from third-party fact-checking.

In conclusion, the new policy introduced Meta signifies a commitment to accountability and transparency in political advertising. By mandating disclosure and restricting the use of AI, Meta aims to create a more reliable and trustworthy advertising environment on Facebook and Instagram, particularly during critical election periods.

