Meta Announces New Policy for Political Advertisers to Disclose AI Use in Ads

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has recently unveiled a new policy requiring political advertisers worldwide to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their advertisements. This move is part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of manipulated and deceptive content, including “deepfakes.”

Set to take effect next year, the new rule aims to regulate any political or social issue advertisement on Facebook or Instagram that utilizes digital tools to create fabricated images of non-existent individuals, distorts the truth of events, or portrays individuals saying or doing things they have not done. However, minor uses of AI that have no significant impact on the ad’s message, such as image cropping or color correction, are exempt from this disclosure requirement.

This announcement follows Meta’s decision to restrict political advertisers from using its AI advertising tools, which can generate backgrounds, suggest marketing text, and provide accompanying music for videos. Fellow tech giant Microsoft has also taken steps in this direction developing a free tool that can apply a unique “watermark” to campaign content, assuring viewers of its authenticity.

The regulation of AI usage in political ads responds to widespread concerns expressed civil society groups and policymakers regarding the potential risks to democratic processes. The proliferation of disinformation, both from foreign and domestic sources, could be amplified AI-generated content. This threat has been exacerbated recent cutbacks in content moderation teams across the industry.

Notably, Meta’s decision to impose these requirements on political advertisers signifies a departure from its usual approach of allowing politicians to make false claims in their campaign ads and exempting their content from third-party fact-checking. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously defended this position, stating that viewers and voters should be responsible for holding politicians accountable, the company’s recent changes indicate a recognition of the dangers associated with politicians exploiting advanced technologies.

Under the new policy, Meta will reject ads from advertisers that fail to comply with the AI disclosure requirement. Repeated non-disclosure may also result in penalties against the advertiser. By implementing these measures, Meta aims to foster greater transparency and integrity in political advertising across its platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Meta?



A: Meta is the parent company of popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Q: What does Meta’s new policy require of political advertisers?



A: Meta’s new policy mandates that political advertisers disclose any use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their advertisements.

Q: When will Meta’s new policy come into effect?



A: The policy is set to take effect next year, ahead of the 2024 US election and other future elections worldwide.

Q: What types of ads does Meta’s policy target?



A: The policy covers political or social issue advertisements on Facebook or Instagram that use digital tools to create false images, distort real events, or manipulate the statements or actions of individuals.

Q: Are there any exemptions to the disclosure rule?



A: Minor uses of AI that have no significant impact on the ad’s message, such as image cropping or color correction, are exempt from the disclosure requirement.

Q: Why is this policy significant?



A: The regulation of AI usage in political ads addresses concerns about the proliferation of manipulated and deceptive content in democratic processes and reflects Meta’s broader efforts to promote transparency and integrity in political advertising.