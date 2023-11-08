Meta Implements Mandatory Disclosure for Political Advertisements

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, has announced a new policy that will require political advertisers worldwide to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their ads. This move is part of Meta’s broader efforts to combat the spread of “deepfakes” and digitally altered misleading content. Starting next year, political and social issue advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that utilize AI-generated content will be subject to the disclosure rule.

The policy aims to address concerns about the manipulation of images and videos in political advertising. It specifically targets ads that fall into three categories: those that create images of non-existent people, those that distort the true nature of events, and those that make individuals appear to say or do things they did not. However, minor uses of AI that have no substantial impact on the ad’s claims, such as image cropping or color correction, will be exempt from the disclosure requirement.

This decision Meta comes in anticipation of the 2024 US election and other future elections worldwide. By enforcing this policy, Meta is taking steps to ensure that political content remains authentic and reliable, and to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

In a similar move, Microsoft recently announced a tool that will provide free “watermarking” capabilities to political campaigns, allowing viewers to verify the authenticity of campaign content. Both Meta and Microsoft’s initiatives reflect growing concerns from civil society groups and policymakers regarding the potential risks associated with AI-generated content in political discourse.

This development also showcases a notable shift in Meta’s stance towards political speech regulation. While the company previously faced criticism for allowing politicians to spread false information in their ads, the new policy demonstrates a willingness to place restrictions on political advertisers. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has previously contended that the responsibility to discern the truthfulness of politicians’ claims lies with viewers and voters. However, this recent move indicates that there may be limits to how far Meta is willing to allow politicians to exploit new technologies.

By implementing mandatory disclosure for political advertisements that employ AI, Meta hopes to promote transparency and accountability in the realm of political advertising. Failure to comply with the disclosure requirements may lead to ad rejection and potential penalties for advertisers.

