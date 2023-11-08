Meta to Implement Stricter Rules on Political Advertisements to Combat Deepfakes

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, has announced that it will introduce a new policy requiring political advertisers worldwide to disclose their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their ads. This measure is part of Meta’s broader efforts to combat the spread of “deepfakes” and other digitally altered misleading content on its platforms.

Starting next year, political and social issue advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that utilize digital tools to create fabricated images, distort events, or manipulate individuals’ actions or statements will be subject to the disclosure rule. However, minor uses of AI that have little impact on the ad’s message, such as image cropping or color correction, will be exempt from this requirement.

The introduction of this policy comes ahead of the 2024 US election and other future elections worldwide, as Meta aims to create a more transparent and accountable advertising environment. By placing restrictions on politicians’ use of AI in ads, Meta is responding to concerns raised civil society groups and policymakers about the potential risks of AI-generated content in political discourse. The widespread disinformation propagated domestic and foreign actors can be exacerbated the power of AI, making content moderation an increasingly critical issue.

This move Meta also represents a departure from its previous stance on regulating political speech. The platform faced criticism in the past for allowing politicians to spread falsehoods in their campaign ads and exempting them from third-party fact-checking. However, the decision to require disclosure of AI usage in ads and restrict Meta’s own AI tools for political advertisements suggests that Meta is setting limits on how far politicians can leverage new technology.

In addition to Meta’s actions, other tech companies have also taken steps to address the issue of deepfakes in political campaigns. Microsoft recently announced the development of a tool that applies a watermark to campaign content to verify its authenticity. These collective efforts aim to safeguard the integrity of democratic processes ensuring transparency and accountability in political advertising.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta’s new policy?

A: Meta will require political advertisers worldwide to disclose their use of artificial intelligence in their ads.

Q: What types of ads are covered this policy?

A: The policy applies to political or social issue advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that utilize digital tools to create fabricated images, distort events, or manipulate individuals’ actions or statements.

Q: When will the policy take effect?

A: The policy will take effect next year, ahead of the 2024 US election and future elections worldwide.

Q: Will all uses of AI in ads be subject to disclosure?

A: No, minor uses of AI that do not significantly impact the ad’s message, such as image cropping or color correction, will not require disclosure.

Q: Why is Meta implementing this policy?

A: Meta aims to combat the spread of deepfakes and digitally altered misleading content, responding to concerns about disinformation in political discourse and promoting transparency in political advertising.