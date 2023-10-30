Facebook and Instagram Offer Ad-Free Versions in the EU to Comply with Data Privacy Rules

In a bid to adhere to the European Union’s data privacy regulations, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that users in the EU will now have the option to subscribe to ad-free versions of the popular social networking platforms. Starting from November, desktop users can pay €9.99 ($10.50) per month, while Apple iOS or Android users will be charged approximately €12.99. These higher prices account for the commissions imposed Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments.

The decision to introduce a subscription model comes after the EU’s top court ruled that Facebook and Instagram cannot employ users’ personal information to target them with personalized advertisements without their prior consent. This ruling challenged the companies’ primary revenue stream, which relies heavily on delivering tailored ads based on users’ online behavior and interests.

Meta expressed its commitment to complying with evolving European regulations and respecting their purpose. It emphasized its belief in an ad-supported internet that grants people access to personalized products and services, regardless of their economic status. By providing the ad-free option, Meta aims to maintain a balance between meeting European regulators’ requirements and offering users a choice while continuing to serve a wide range of individuals.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Meta offering ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the EU?

A: Meta is introducing ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the EU to comply with data privacy regulations imposed the European Union. The EU’s top court ruled that personal details cannot be used to target individuals with personalized ads without their consent.

Q: How much will the ad-free versions cost?

A: Starting in November, desktop users can subscribe to the ad-free versions for €9.99 ($10.50) per month, while Apple iOS or Android users will pay approximately €12.99.

Q: What is the reason for the higher price on Apple iOS or Android devices?

A: The higher price on Apple iOS or Android devices reflects the commissions charged the Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments.

Q: Will all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts be covered the subscription fee?

A: Yes, the subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March. Afterward, Meta will introduce additional charges for each extra account.

Q: How does this subscription option address the EU’s Digital Markets Act legislation?

A: Meta’s subscription option ensures explicit user consent is obtained before tracking individuals for advertising purposes, as mandated the EU’s Digital Markets Act legislation.