Facebook Faces New Privacy Challenge as Consumer Groups Unite

In a recent development, consumer groups across Europe have come together to file a complaint against Facebook’s parent company, raising concerns about its data tracking practices. This marks the second privacy challenge faced the tech giant in just one week.

Over the years, Facebook has been selling user data to various advertisers without adequate justification for infringing on users’ data privacy. In an attempt to address this issue, the company offered users the option to opt-out of data sharing paying a monthly fee ranging from ten to thirteen Euros. However, consumer groups argued that this solution did not comply with regulations and deemed it unfair.

To address the matter, approximately 19 consumer protection groups lodged a joint complaint with the relevant authorities in Europe. The complaints highlight Facebook’s deceptive practices and emphasize the rising number of data protection concerns in the region. Furthermore, privacy groups in Austria specifically emphasized the growing number of data protection complaints related to similar issues.

The BEUC (European Consumer Organization) called out Facebook for its actions, labeling it a deceptive practice. Austria’s privacy group also chimed in, expressing their concerns and launching additional complaints against the tech giant in Vienna.

It is worth noting that NOYB (None of Your Business), an Austrian privacy organization, has previously won legal cases against Facebook. The organization criticized Facebook’s latest system for not providing users the freedom to make independent decisions and opt-out of data tracking without having to pay for privacy.

As data privacy and protection continue to be major concerns for users, this united complaint consumer groups serves as a powerful reminder to tech giants like Facebook about the importance of respecting user privacy rights.

