Introducing a New Subscription Model for Facebook and Instagram in European Countries

Facebook and Instagram are set to introduce a new subscription option for users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. In compliance with evolving European regulations, users in these regions will now have the choice to either continue using the platforms for free with personalized ads or subscribe to a paid version without ads.

Under this subscription model, users who opt for the paid option will have their information excluded from ad targeting while enjoying an ad-free experience. The subscription will be available for €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android.

Starting from March 1, 2024, there will be an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center. This change allows Facebook and Instagram to align with the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe and demonstrate a commitment to data privacy and user choice.

FAQ

Why is Facebook introducing a subscription option?

Facebook is introducing the subscription option to comply with evolving European regulations and provide users with greater control over their advertising experience. This offers users the choice to continue using the platforms with personalized ads or subscribe to a version without ads.

How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription costs €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android. Additionally, starting from March 1, 2024, there will be an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

What happens if I choose not to subscribe?

If you choose not to subscribe, your experience on Facebook and Instagram will remain the same, supported the tools and settings provided the platforms. These tools enable you to control your ads experience, including ad preferences and the option to manage your ad data.

Will advertising still be available on Facebook and Instagram?

Yes, advertisers will still be able to run personalized advertising campaigns on the platforms, reaching users who choose to continue using the free, ad-supported online service. Facebook and Instagram will continue investing in new tools to preserve the value of personalized advertising for both users and businesses.

This new subscription model aligns with Meta’s commitment to an ad-supported internet while respecting the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe. It allows users to maintain control over their ads experience while supporting small businesses and fostering economic growth in the European economy.