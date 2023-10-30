Facebook and Instagram Introduce Paid Subscriptions in the EU

Facebook and Instagram, the popular digital services owned Meta, will soon offer paid-for subscriptions within the European Union. Starting next month, users can opt for a monthly subscription, ensuring their personal information is not used for targeted advertising. Meanwhile, those who choose not to pay will continue to have their data collected to support Meta’s lucrative advertising strategy.

To access both Facebook and Instagram, users can select one of two subscription options: €9.99 or €12.99 per month, depending on whether they prefer web or smartphone access. Meta has not yet revealed the exact date when these subscriptions will be available in November.

Meta’s decision to introduce paid subscriptions comes in response to increasing scrutiny and criticism from EU regulators, lawmakers, and courts regarding the company’s handling of user data for personalized advertising. The privacy regime in the European Union has made it more challenging for companies to collect personal information without clear consent for its future use. By offering a subscription model, Meta aims to provide users with greater control over their data and privacy.

These subscriptions will be limited to the European Union, the wider European Economic Area, and Switzerland. Users outside these regions will not have access to the subscription service.

Additionally, Meta has revealed its temporary suspension of all ads targeted at minors within the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland, starting as early as the week of November 6. This move reflects the legal uncertainties surrounding the use of children’s data for targeted online advertising.

