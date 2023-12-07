Facebook and Instagram Accused of Failing to Protect Children from Predators

A recent lawsuit filed New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has shed light on serious allegations against Facebook and Instagram. According to the lawsuit, these social media platforms have become safe havens for child predators, leaving the youngest users vulnerable to explicit and solicitation messages.

In an attempt to gather evidence, Torrez’s office created fake accounts and conducted investigations, uncovering disturbing incidents where these accounts received explicit content and solicitations. The lawsuit argues that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has turned a blind eye to addressing these concerns voluntarily.

While Meta claims to have made efforts to remove predators from its platforms, the investigation conducted New Mexico’s Attorney General revealed alarming levels of exploitative material on Facebook and Instagram. Shockingly, these platforms had more of such content than even adult content sites like Pornhub and OnlyFans.

Attorney General Torrez emphasized the dangerous nature of these findings, stating that social media platforms have become unsafe for children, becoming hubs for predators to share illegal material and target minors. The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s algorithms actively propagate and distribute sexually exploitative content, effectively turning the platforms into a marketplace for child predators.

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Meta of misleading users and families about the safety of its platforms, thereby violating laws that prohibit deceptive practices and creating an environment that puts children at risk. Interestingly, the lawsuit also personally targets Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that despite his public promises to enhance child safety, he has steered the company in the opposite direction.

In response to the allegations, Meta reaffirmed its commitment to fighting child exploitation. The company highlighted its use of technology, collaboration with experts, and reporting of illicit content to authorities as efforts to combat the issue. However, the lawsuit suggests that more needs to be done in order to effectively protect children on these platforms from online predators.