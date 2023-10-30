Meta Offers Ad-Free Subscription for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will be launching a subscription service in Europe that will allow users to enjoy an ad-free experience on both platforms. This move comes in response to the increasing challenges faced Meta due to EU legislation that gives individuals the right to choose whether their personal data is used for targeted advertising.

The ad-free subscription, which will be available for €9.99/month ($10.60) on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android, will enable users to opt out of all ads on Facebook and Instagram. During the subscription period, users’ information will not be utilized for advertising purposes.

It is important to note that if a user has multiple linked Facebook and Instagram accounts, a single subscription will grant ad-free access to all of them. However, starting from March, an additional charge of €6/month per additional account will be applicable.

The subscription service will be accessible in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Unfortunately, the United Kingdom, post-Brexit, is not included in this offering.

In addition to the ad-free subscription, Meta has also announced a pause in advertising to users under the age of 18. This decision is in response to the stricter protections for children under EU legislation. By temporarily ceasing ad displays to under-18s, Meta aims to comply with the regulations while exploring potential solutions in the future.

This subscription model implemented Meta aligns with the EU’s indication that a paid opt-out option would be legal for adult users. While it is expected that only a small percentage of users will choose to subscribe, Meta aims to ensure compliance with the law while replacing any lost ad revenue.

If you find the advertisements on Facebook and Instagram overwhelming, Meta’s new ad-free subscription may be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Say goodbye to intrusive ads and enjoy a more seamless experience on these platforms.

FAQ

1. What does the ad-free subscription offered Meta include?

– The subscription allows users to enjoy an ad-free experience on both Facebook and Instagram.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

– The subscription fee is €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android.

3. Will the ad-free subscription cover multiple linked accounts?

– Yes, a single subscription will provide ad-free access to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March. After that, an additional €6/month per extra account will be charged.

4. Which regions will have access to the subscription service?

– The service will be available in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

5. Will users under the age of 18 see any ads?

– Meta has announced a pause in advertising to under-18s to comply with stricter regulations.

6. Can users in the United Kingdom subscribe to the ad-free service?

– Unfortunately, the service is not available in the United Kingdom.