Facebook and Instagram Launch Ad-Free Subscriptions in Europe

Facebook and Instagram are rolling out ad-free subscriptions across most of Europe, allowing users to pay €9.99 per month for an uninterrupted experience. However, this subscription service will not be available in the UK. The move comes after Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was fined €390m earlier this year for violating EU data rules related to advertising.

The new subscription tier will be exclusive to users in the EU, European Economic Area, and Switzerland starting from November. Initially, it will only be accessible to individuals over the age of 18, while Meta explores how to serve ads to younger users in compliance with regulations.

Meta has emphasized that this subscription is not primarily aimed at generating revenue but rather addressing concerns raised EU regulators. The company believes in an ad-supported internet that provides access to personalized products and services for all users, regardless of their economic status. By offering the option to purchase an ad-free subscription, Meta aims to strike a balance between regulatory requirements and user choice.

Users will have the choice to either continue accessing the platforms for free, allowing their data to be collected, or to pay for the ad-free experience. However, it’s important to note that additional charges may apply. If users choose to pay via iOS or Android platforms, an extra €3 per month will be charged to cover the fees imposed these platforms. To avoid these charges, users can make their payments through the Facebook and Instagram websites instead of the mobile apps.

In a similar move, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) recently introduced an ad-free Premium+ service priced at £16 per month. Other social media platforms like TikTok have also explored ad-free subscription options, though it is unclear if they will be introduced globally.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are the ad-free subscriptions available in the UK?

A: No, the ad-free subscriptions are not available in the UK.

Q: Will users still have the option to use the platforms for free?

A: Yes, users can choose to continue using the platforms for free but ads will be displayed, and their data will be collected.

Q: Can users avoid additional charges for iOS and Android platforms?

A: Yes, users can avoid the €3 extra charge making their payments through the Facebook and Instagram websites instead of the mobile apps.

Q: Did Meta introduce the ad-free subscription service to make money?

A: No, Meta states that the subscription is meant to address EU concerns rather than generating revenue. They believe in an ad-supported internet accessible to all users.