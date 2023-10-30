Meta Offers Paid Subscription to Remove Ads Across Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is introducing a paid subscription service that allows users in Europe to enjoy an ad-free experience on its platforms. This move aims to address concerns raised European Union regulators regarding Meta’s ad targeting and data collection practices.

Through this subscription, priced at approximately €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android, users can choose to remove ad targeting while using Meta’s services. By offering this option, Meta believes it is meeting the privacy requirements outlined in European data laws, such as the Digital Markets Act and GDPR.

In an official blog post, Meta emphasizes its commitment to complying with evolving European regulations. The company acknowledges the importance of these regulations and intends to respect their spirit and purpose. It also clarifies that individuals who do not wish to pay for the subscription will still have free access to Meta’s products, with no changes to the experience of nonpaying users.

This ad-free subscription will be accessible to users aged 18 and older in the European Union, EEA, and Switzerland. Initially, the subscription will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, starting from March 1st, 2024, Meta plans to introduce an additional charge of €6 on the web and €8 on iOS and Android per linked account. It is worth noting that while subscribed, users’ data will not be used for ad targeting.

While Meta reaffirms its commitment to an ad-supported internet, the launch of this paid subscription addresses the demand expressed many users seeking an escape from constant ads on their Facebook and Instagram feeds. Meta has positioned this subscription as a means to meet European regulations and emphasizes that it will only be available in areas with robust data protection standards.

In conclusion, Meta’s introduction of a paid subscription to remove ads across its platforms offers users in Europe an alternative to ad targeting while ensuring compliance with European data laws.