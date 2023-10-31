Meta Introduces New Subscription Plan for Ad-Free Experience on Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has recently launched a new subscription plan for users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. This plan aims to provide an ad-free experience on both social media platforms, giving users the choice to opt-out of personalized advertising paying a monthly fee.

The introduction of this subscription plan is in line with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law, which prioritizes user data protection and offers individuals more control over the collection of their data for advertising purposes. By offering an ad-free experience, Meta addresses the concerns of users who value their privacy and want to eliminate targeted ads from their social media feeds.

The subscription plan is priced at €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android. This pricing difference is due to the charges imposed the App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, Meta states that there will be an additional fee for adding multiple accounts, priced at €6/month on the web and €8/month on iOS and Android, starting March 1, 2024.

The decision to introduce a subscription plan for an ad-free experience is a significant one for Meta, considering that its revenue largely depends on ads. However, since this plan is currently limited to the EU, EEA, and Switzerland, it may not have a major impact on the company’s overall financials. Nevertheless, it allows Meta to cater to the needs and preferences of users who are willing to pay for an ad-free social media experience.

It is important to note that users who choose to stick with the free version of Instagram and Facebook will continue to see personalized ads. Meta also plans to develop more tools in the future to strike a balance between personalized advertising and user control over their ads experience.

In addition to the ad-free experience, Meta has decided not to display ads to users under the age of 18, providing a safer online environment for children and teenagers. However, it remains uncertain whether this restriction will continue in the future.

