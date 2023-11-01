European Data Regulator Expands Ban on Behavioral Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has recently decided to extend a ban on “behavioral advertising” imposed Norway to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area. This move is a setback for Meta Platforms, the US tech giant that owns Facebook and Instagram, as it opposes efforts to curb this practice. The ban targets advertising that leverages user data to personalize ads.

The EDPB has instructed the data regulator of Ireland, where Meta’s European headquarters are located, to impose a permanent ban on the company’s use of behavioral advertising within two weeks. Failure to comply with the ban can result in fines of up to 4 percent of Meta’s global turnover.

In response to the ban, Meta has pledged to give users in the EU and the European Economic Area the option to provide consent for behavioral advertising. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a subscription model in November to meet regulatory requirements.

The decision not only impacts Meta’s operations in Norway, where it has been facing daily fines since August, but also affects approximately 250 million Facebook and Instagram users across Europe. The ban reflects a broader concern for protecting user privacy and aligns with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which sets rules for information privacy.

While Meta asserts that it has engaged with regulators to find a mutually satisfactory solution, the EDPB’s decision underscores the need for stricter regulation in behavioral advertising practices. As users become more conscious of data privacy, tech companies will likely face increasing scrutiny and pressure to prioritize user consent and protection.

FAQ

What is behavioral advertising?

Behavioral advertising refers to the practice of targeting users with ads based on their online behavior and personal data.

What is the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)?

The European Data Protection Board is an independent EU body responsible for ensuring consistent application of data protection rules across the European Union.

What is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

The General Data Protection Regulation is an EU regulation that aims to protect the privacy and personal data of individuals within the European Union. It sets rules for how organizations collect, process, and store personal data.